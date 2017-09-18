Tanzania: Mattaka Skips Prison By Paying 35m/ - Fine

FORMER Managing Director of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) David Mattaka has opted for the 35m/- fine option, to keep at bay, the 21 years imprisonment sentence imposed on him recently for conspiracy, abuse of position and occasioning loss to the government.

Senior State Attorney Mutalemwa Kisheni confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, that Mattaka paid the fine last Thursday and was subsequently released from Ukonga Prison after showing receipts for authenticating payment.

A re-confirmation was made by an official of the cash office at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, where the former ATCL boss was convicted, as well as a senior Prisons Department official who sought anonymity.

Last Wednesday, Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa convicted Mattaka and his co-accused, Elisaph Ikombe, who was acting ATCL Chief Finance Officer of the three offences and sentenced them to either pay a 35m/- fine each or serve a 21-year jail term.

Ikombe, who is currently a bishop of Pentecostal Motomoto Church, paid the fine on the same day. Mattaka didn't raise the money immediately and was taken to prison instead, to start serving the custodial sentence.

The magistrate had sentenced the duo to either pay a fine of 5m/- or serve three years custodial sentence for conspiracy each. A similar sentence was imposed on each of them on five counts of abuse of position and pay a fine of 10m/-; or go to jail for six years for occasioning loss.

The magistrate clarified, however, that in the event of failure to pay the fine, the convicts would be in prison for only six years, as the sentences imposed on them run concurrently.

Magistrate Nongwa further gave the two convicts one month within which to pay compensation to the ATCL a sum of 143,442.75 US dollars, being the loss they occasioned due to their misdeeds.

The amount, she explained, had to be raised jointly by the convicts, noting that she had been satisfied by the evidence tendered in court by 14 prosecution witnesses. She, however, acquitted William Haji, the former Chief Internal Auditor of ATCL, who was charged jointly with the duo, for lack of conclusive evidence.

The three accused persons had been charged with conspiracy, abuse of office and occasioning loss to the State-owned company, a sum of 143,442.75 US dollars. They allegedly conspired to commit the offences between March and July 2007 in Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution had alleged that while discharging their duties, the trio intentionally abused their positions by inviting a tender to supply ATCL 26 motor vehicles without approval of the company's tender board.

It was alleged that the accused persons abused their positions by procuring the motor vehicles without conducting competitive tendering from Bin Dalmouk Motors Company Limited, a company based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and by purchasing the vehicles on behalf of ATCL.

Furthermore, the accused allegedly abused their positions by authorizing payments for purchase of the motor vehicles without there being a formal procurement contract between ATCL and the Dubai based Company, which was signed by the parties and certified by a competent state attorney.