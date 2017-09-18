Tanzania: Dar Strives to Reduce Survey Fee

LAND owners will soon enjoy affordable surveying services by private companies, thanks to the government initiative to create competitive environment among service providers.

According to acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Moses Kusiluka, the ministry is registering as many private surveyors as possible to boost competition.

This comes amid public outcries over exorbitant charges that the private surveyors demand. "Surveying are basic services... actually the free market plays its role here and we, in the government, encourage the participation of private sector," Dr Kusiluka argued during an interview with the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam over the weekend. He said the ministry could also offer information to land owners wishing to know the companies that charge high fees and those with low prices.

"If you come to us, we can tell you the companies that charge exorbitantly and those with low prices because we register them and have their details," said Dr Kusiluka when responding to an inquiry on whether the government has any plan to regulate prices for the services by private surveyors.

He clarified that private surveyors, like other professionals -- lawyers or doctors -- charge different prices depending on the market forces, insisting that the ministry is promoting private companies whom it must work with.

"If we have to move fast, we need to work together with private sector, and there are many people who prefer using the services offered by private companies," said Dr Kusiluka, advising people who cannot afford the private company services to opt for the municipalities or the ministry provided services. He said the ministry does not regulate charges by the private surveyors.

He however pointed out that the ministry issued the guidelines last year for surveyors of lands earmarked for big projects. The guidelines were introduced following mounting complaints over some deceitful surveyors, with unfairly high charges.

The government has from this fiscal year reduced the premium levy on land survey and issuance of title deed service by 67 per cent.

Paid once at the issuance of title deed and predicated on the country's 1999 land law, the reductions come as an 'olive branch' to avert spontaneous settlements just as the nation gears up for massive investments in real estate at the new capital in Dodoma.

Previously, the fee was pegged at 7.5 per cent of the total value of the land but the charges have dropped a paltry 2.5 per cent.

The ministry has described the reduction as "a significant move to enable many Tanzanians access to formal land ownership and plots for building decent houses."