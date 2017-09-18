Tanzania: Okwi Magic Destroys Mwadui

SIMBA continue to be serious contenders for this season's league title following another hefty 3-0 victory over Mwadui at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

The victory has placed the Msimbazi Street Boys at the second place, two points behind leaders Mtibwa Sugar who are commanding the helm with 9 points. The yesterday's results, also wrote a 270 minute cleansheet for Simba with 10 goals in three matches.

Mtibwa have won all three matches of the league without a draw or a defeat. The yesterday clash was again Okwi's domain as the player netted a brace to consolidate his race for the golden boot. Okwi who netted four goals in his team's 7-0 win over Ruvu Shooting in the premiership opener, has so far scored 6 goals.

Okwi looked a clear danger in the 7th minute when he fired a long range opener. His power-packed deflected volley gave Mwadui FC goalie Masawe no chance. It was his 5th goal of this season and he become the distance leader in the chase for the golden boot.

Simba started the match strongly with Okwi, Shiza Kichuya and John Boko terrorizing Mwadui defence at their will. Simba could have scored two more goals before the half time, but their hungry scorers narrowly failed targets or blocked by the Mwadui goalkeeper's efforts. The first half climaxed with Simba a goal ahead. The second half saw Simba coming a rejuvenated side.

The serious raid from Mwadui came in the 56th minute when a tricky corner kick was saved by Simba custodian Aishi Manula. But it took Simba 22 minutes after resumption to add the second goal through Okwi. It was 67th minute when the Ugandan hit-man netted the second goal and the 6th goal of the season.

Okwi completed John Bocco's efforts and fired home from a cross range. Three minutes, Simba found again the back of Mwadui net.

It was John Bocco made it 3-0 for Simba in the 72nd minute after netting the third goal and his first goal of the season. The two goals in succession paralysed Mwadui as they assured Simba, another hefty victory.

Mwadui seemed to wake up from a slumber in after conceding the third goal with carefully-planned attacks that, however, lacked power to turn into goals. In 73rd minute Hassan Kabunda could score Mwadui's consolation goal, but his powerful shot was saved by Manula. Simba's defence manned Juuko Murshidi, Ally Shomari, Salim Mbonde and Mohamed Zimbwe stood firm and didn't give Mwadui strikers Kabunda and Malika Ndeule chances to see the goalkeeper.

Mwadui's effort was in the 88th when Ndeule shot over bar a free kick just a few inches outside the danger zone. Mwadui won the free kick after Kabunda was fouled by Simba defenders.

Simba are now 2 points above their traditional rivals Young Africans who on Saturday forced to a 1-1 draw with hosts Majimaji at Majimaji Stadium in Songea.

Yanga who have notched 5 points are 4 point adrift the leaders Mtibwa Sugar. Simba line up: Aishi Manula, Ally Shomari, Mohamed Zimbwe Jr, Salim Mbonde, Juuko Murshid, James Kotei, Nicholous Gyan (Mwinyi Kazimoto), Muzamiru Yassin, John Bocco, Emmanuel Okwi, Shiza Kichuya (Laudit Mavugo).