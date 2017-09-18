The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has warned of a possible violent 2018 elections and urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to urgently come up with a code of conduct which would govern political parties and ensure their commitment to peace.

In its early warning report released Friday, ZPP said there were noticeable heightened political tensions as the 2018 elections drew nearer, with intra- and inter party violence on the increase across the country.

"From January 2017 to August 2018, ZPP monitors have reported with concern an increase in the use of ethnicity, hate speech, intra-party conflict, violence and the desperation of masses with the economic situation in the country," the ZPP Report said.

It said the reports and incidents recorded during the period reflected high levels of tensions at various levels centred on political, social and economic state of the country.

The ZPP said the use of hate speech and statements inciting violence against inter and intra party views had contributed to acts of violence; with youths continuing to be used as foot soldiers, adding that civil society organisations and political parties had to move swiftly to help contain the situation.

"Considering these reports and incidents, there is urgent need for civil society to coordinate efforts around early warning monitoring, reporting and response. In addition, political parties are called upon to settle their differences amicably without resorting to violence,".

The organisation called on the SADC and the African Union to strengthen their monitoring processes as the country moved closer towards the elections.

It also emphasized the need for the urgent finalization of the Act that enables the establishment and functioning of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, noting the need to investigate past violence cases.

Past elections in the country have been characterized by violence, in most cases perpetrated by the ruling Zanu PF activists, who seem to have the backing of party and government leaders, including President Robert Mugabe, who has often been blamed for inflammatory speeches that have incited his party supporters, especially the youths.

Security chiefs have also been fingered in acts of political violence against opposition party activists, with the police accused of selective application of the law, arresting only opposition supporters and letting ruling party perpetrators go scot-free.

In 2008, scores of MDC-T supporters were killed in an orgy of violence which occurred ahead of the June 27 Presidential election run -off which after Morgan Tsvangirai had defeated Mugabe in the first round of election.

Most perpetrators of the murders, who have been identified, are still walking freely despite the cases having been reported to the police.