Malawi Police Service (MPS) has condemned in strongest terms rumors circulating about strange people are sucking people's blood in Mulanje District.

In a statement released on Saturday, National Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, said the behavior by some people to spread negative unsubstantiated rumors is uncalled for as it is affecting innocent individuals by making them live in fear.

"We are reminding people that rumors about blood suckers have been there since time immemorial but no case has ever been proven," said Kadadzera in the statement.

The blood sucking rumors have been circulating in the district for the past two weeks causing fear and panic among residents in the areas of Senior Chiefs Mabuka and Juma who border with Mozambique.

According to the rumors, two women were allegedly attacked by blood suckers in the district.

Some alleged angry villagers are believed to have vandalized the residence of their Senior Chief Mabuka on Thursday accusing him of remaining quiet when the issue of the blood suckers was reported to him