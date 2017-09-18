18 September 2017

Nigeria: Betty Akeredolu Takes Fight Against Cancer to Lagos

Lagos State will play host to the Convener of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

BRECAN is set to launch and raise funds for its Lagos chapter on September 22, 2017 at the Sheraton Hotel Lagos by 4pm.

The convener, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, who is also the First Lady of Ondo State is leading the Non Governmental Organisation to motivate action against breast cancer in Nigeria.

She set up BRECAN in 1997 after her experience with breast cancer which motivated her to join the fight against the killer disease.

Eminent Nigerians expected at the occasion include; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode as special guest of honor, Chief Yomi Otubela, chief launcher, Olufunmi Olateju, Guest speaker, Dr Adeyemi Onabowale, Chairman of the day, HRM Awosunle Babatunde, Elejesi of Ejesi-Ife Kingdom as Royal father of the day, Dr Idiat Afebule, Deputy governor of Lagos as mother of the day, Princess Toyin Kolade, Iyalaje, Apapa as guest of honour, among others.

