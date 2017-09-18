UK-based Malawian singer, Nick Thindwa, has released a single on the Lake Malawi boundary wrangle with its north-eastern neighbour, Tanzania.

The new single titled 'Nyanja yathu', Thindwa rebukes Tanzanians for its propensity to have a share of the lake from which Malawi is about to extract oil, and has vowed that it will have a share of the resources drawn out of the lake.

Thindwa in his song backs the stand by Malawian President Peter Mutharika that the ownership of Lake Malawi was not negotiable.

The artist's whose first single Muli Mphamvu did well on the online charts within a week of its release and followed up with his second single Osadandaula, told Nyasa Times he will include Nyanja Yathu song in his soon to be released album.

"I have an album called Muli mphamvu," said Thindwa. "Its coming out at the end of October of this year 2017. It is a combination of gospel and love songs ."

Thindwa said the song is available for free downloads on the newly streaming and downloads site called malusomusic.com.

He said he will release music video of Nyanja yathu YouTube , saying it has been w shot and directed by the celebrated UK/Malawian photo/videographer genius Justin Malewezi jnr in Liverpool.