18 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP's Ngwenya Ropes in Singer Nsaku for Campaign in Lilongwe By-Elections

By Alfred Chauwa

Lilongwe City South East by-election candidate for governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) Reuben Ngwenya has hired reggae artist Charles Nsaku to be performing at his campaign rallies.

Ngwenya, a former diplomat at the Malawi Embassy in Japan, has Nsaku performing at his meetings on Sunday with Alikutauni Sounds Band .

Presidential advisor Simon Vuwa Kaunda accompanied Ngwenya to the rally.

Ngwenya promised to transform the constituency once voted during the October 17 by-elections

The Supreme Court of Appeal, last May ordered a re-run of the elections in the constituency where the DPP candidate Bentley Namasasu was declared winner in the 2014 elections.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama has again raised concerns of possible rigging by DPP.

The by-elections are expected to take place in Nsanje Lalanje, Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies and Mtsiliza, Ndirande Makata and Mayani North wards.

