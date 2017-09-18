Malawi: Mafco Sisters Impress in Gotv Second Round Matches

Mafco Sisters impressed during the second round of GOtv Netball Champions League played in Mzuzu over the weekend.

After playing the first round in Blantyre the competition was taken to Mzuzu where teams continued fighting for the battle of searching for the championship.

Mzuzu based netball lovers came in their large numbers to witness entertaining netball and skills from the eight teams at Katoto Netball Court on saturday and Sunday respectively.

The GOtv defending champions Kukoma Diamonds which finished the first round in Blantyre at a high note without losing any game got a shock in their second round games when they lost to central region side Civonets before they were forced to a draw in their second match against Mafco Soldiers and won one game against Mimosa on Sunday.

Blue Eagles Sisters had a grand performance and became a team to watch. The area 30 girls won all their matches against Mimosa Queens, Thunder Queens and Tigresses.

Mafco Soldiers proved to be team of the moment after having continued with an impressive performance which they started during the first round.

The Salima based soldiers managed to win two games and made one draw.

But Peace Chawinga's Tigresses has been the only experienced team to have a poor performance after winning only one game agaist Lameck Queens and lost two games against Mafco and Eagles Sisters.

Speaking after the final day of the second round competition Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) Vice General Secretary Brian Gausi said the second round competition was very successful as they planned.

"Honestly, we are very much impressed with the talent and the kind of play which the girls have shown to us. We've identified a number of players whom we believe that if they are given a chance to be tried at our National Team they can deliver. This Fast5 format will really help our players to shine at this year's World Fast5 competition where our Queens are expected to take part," said Gausi.

Multi Choice Malawi representative Vyness Simbi said they are encouraged to see the girls playing lungs out starting from the first round up to the second round.

"This is what we wanted to see when we were bringing the competition. I can confirm that with this kind of play our team will be giving us good results from their international assignments," said Simbi.

The final round of this years competition will be played on September 30 at Don Bosco netbal court in Lilongwe.