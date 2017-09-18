Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Government Keenness to Realize Peace and Stability

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the government keenness to realize peace and stability all over the country.

At a press meeting with a group of American media experts and activists Sunday, President Al-Bashir said that the disputes remained existing in Sudan since before its independence, indicating that these dispute have been created to curb its role at the region because of its strategic location and abundant natural resources.

President Al-Bashir has referred to agreements which have been signed by the government with the armed movements, top of them was the Comprehensive Peace Agreements, indicating that the international mediators have affirmed the desire of the government to realize peace at the two areas of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

He said that the cease-fire which was signed by the government at the two areas is still holding.

He said that the lifting of sanctions represents the normal situation because Sudan has been committed to all the items which have been agreed up, even by acknowledgement of the United States itself.