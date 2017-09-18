Sudan: Minister of Foreign Affairs Arrives in New York

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, arrived in New York, coming from Washington, on Saturday to lead the Sudan delegation to the 72th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Ministry's official spokesman, ambassador Gareeb Allah al Khidir, said the minister will deliver a statement on Sudan's interaction with the reform process as well as the peace keeping reform regionally and globally.

The session of the United Nations on the peace operation reform will be chaired by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalign as Ethiopia is chair of the UN General assembly for the month of September.

He said the minister will also hold a number of meetings and take part in others which will review the situation in South Sudan.

He is also set to take part in the meeting of the Arab and African Foreign ministers. The Foreign Minister, Ghandour, will also participate in the meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization and the Nonaligned Movement as well as the Group of 77 plus China.

At the bilateral level, the Spokesman said, the minister will meet with a number of heads of delegation and with his counterparts from the various countries of the world, including a scheduled meeting with the Russian foreign minister.

He said the minister will also take part in the meeting of the African committee on the International Criminal Court.