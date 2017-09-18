17 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Arrives in New York to Participate in UN General Assembly Meetings

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Saturday evening arrived in New York city coming from Washington heading Sudan delegation for the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

In a statement to SUNA, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ghariballa Al-Khidir, said that the Foreign Minister will hold in New York a series of meetings at the UN, the regional and bilateral frameworks.

He said that the Foreign Minister will give Sudan statement before the UN General Assembly on September 23 after participating in an open summit about peace operations' reform on September 20 that is sponsored by the Security Council.

Ambassador Ghariballa said that Sudan statement will focus on the country's response to the reform process and its experiment in receiving UN and regional peace missions in its territories, besides Sudan vision and recommendations in this regard.

He indicated that the Foreign Minister will also participate in meetings organized by the UN on the situation in South, besides participating in meetings of the African and Arab foreign ministers.

He said that the Foreign Minister will also take part in meetings of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non Aligned Movement and the G 77 and China.

Ambassador Ghariballa explained that Prof. Ghadour will also participate in the launching of the declaration on support of the member states to the agenda of the UN Secretary General concerning reform at the UN.

He said that the Foreign Minister will meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings with a big number of heads of delegations and his counterparts from member states, including the Russian Foreign Minister, Seregy Lavrov.

He added that the minister will further participate in meetings of the African committee on the International Criminal Court.

