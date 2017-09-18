16 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of State for Justice - Sudanese Women Enjoy All Political, Legislative and Executive Rights

Geneva — Minister of State for Justice, Judge Tahani Toral-Dabba has reiterated that women in Sudan enjoy all political , legislative and executive rights , indicated that several constitutions guaranteed such rights even the current 2005 Interim Constitution.

This came while the Minister of State for Justice was speaking in a symposium organized by Geneva Center for Human Rights on the sideline of the 36th session of the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council under the theme" Rights of Women in Arab World between Superstition and Reality".

She stated that the bill of rights in Sudan's Constitution gives women equally with men the right to enjoy political, economic , social and cultural rights as well as equal wages.

Toral-Dabba added that the Sudanese women have entered the political , legislative and judicial fields with all confidence and that many women are now ministers, deputies of Parliament Speakers, judges of high court, leaders of Sudanese political parties and representatives of country in international forums.

The Minister of State expressed appreciation to political leadership in Sudan over giving woman great concern that helped her assume the highest positions and become a decision maker.

