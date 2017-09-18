Malawi: Mchinji Court Slaps Man to 13 Years IHL for Defiling 4 Year-Old

Mchinji — The first grade magistrate court in Mchinji on Thursday slapped 45 year old Peter Eliot to 13 years imprisonment with hard labor after being found guilty of defiling a 4 year old girl.

The judgment came about following his arrest by the Mchinji district police on July 6. The child's mother reported to police that her small girl had been defiled. Medical report from Mchinji district hospital on the same revealed that the convict slept with the minor.

Before the sentence, the court heard through the state prosecutor, Humphreys Makhaliha that the convict Peter Eliot (45) who is on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment defiled a 4 year old baby for two times after being instructed by a witch doctor to have carnal knowledge of a virgin, a belief that would cleanse him to get riches.

The suspect confessed before court to have slept with the baby for two times as part of a ritual for him to get rich.

His worship Rodwell Meja Phiri said cases of defilement in the district were becoming more rampant as such he quashed the mitigating factors presented by the convict who pleaded for leniency when imposing the sentence.

Meanwhile, first grade magistrate Phiri ruled that the convict should be jailed 13 years imprisonment with hard labor as the offence he committed was serious in nature.

Peter Eliot hails from Chisaka village in the area of Senior Chief Mkanda and was answering the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.