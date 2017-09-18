16 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Berekentia Residents Become Beneficiaries of Social Services

Keren — The residents of Berekentia, Hamelmalo sub-zone expressed that after they have been regrouped they have become beneficiaries of basic social services.

They indicated that thanks to regrouping they have become beneficiaries of potable water supply, transportation and health services and their children have access to education. They also said that they have been allocated with plots of land for construction residential houses and that they leading a stable life.

The administrator of Hamelmalo sub-zone, Mr. Yokob Idris indicated that the village regrouping in the sub-zone began in 2016 and that so far 400 citizens that have been scattered have been regrouped.

Mr. Yakob said that 80% of the residents of the sub-zone nave become beneficiaries of potable water supply and that many of the administrative areas will become electricity power supply in the near future.

In Hamelmalo sub-zone there are 27 schools ranging from pre-school to secondary school as well as health centers in Hamelmalo semi-urban center and health station in Libana.

