State Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says Government needs prayer and faith to succeed in its vision and aspirations.

Chilima made the call at Sheaffer Conference Hall in Lilongwe Thursday where he graced 150th anniversary of Scripture Union International, a faith based organisation which reaches out to children through Bible classes.

The Vice President's speech was inspired by one of the Scripture Union's women who gave testimony of how her faith and prayer cured her from breast cancer.

Chilima said; "If the depth of your faith can cure you of cancer, then we also need such kind of faith to succeed in our visions.

"So pray for this country because though we can plan and strategise, we also need such kind of faith to meet our goals."

He went on to laud Scripture Union for its evangelisation initiative saying Government was always ready to assist on technicalities that would help the organisation reach out to more children.

He said: "As Government, we are impressed with your work especially the religious evangelisation you have brought across the country.

"Your work speaks volumes of you as a true movement of interdenominational Christians aimed at raising Godly generations that would ensure the transformation of Malawi."

The organisation reaches out to children in schools, and secondary school leavers, organising them into Bible study clubs.

In his statement, National Chairperson for Scripture Union, Roosevelt Gondwe, explained that with adequate funding, their aspirations were to reach out to as many children as possible.

He said the moral transformation of the children who had already undergone the bible classes was promising and that the moral future of the children was encouraging.