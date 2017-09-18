Civil Sporting FC Saturday mantained their winning streak in the second round of the TNM Super League when they hammered Moyale Barracks 3-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Civil had a wonderful outing on Monday in Mzuzu when they collected maximum points when they silenced regulation bound Chitipa United 2-0 to climb to the fourth place.

The civil servants have 28 points from 17 games, three short of third placed Nyasa Big Bullets while Moyale have 25 points from the same number of games.

Civil scored once in the first half and scored a brace in the last half to bury Moyale as the title chase is now taking shape.

Barely two minutes into the game, Moyale Keeper Juma Chikwenga was shown a yellow card when he fouled Civil's Raphael Phiri outside the penalty box when he broke through.

Civil's towering striker, Fletcher Bandawe opened the score sheet when he slotted home Phiri's cross beating Chikwenga in goals.

Moyale nearly canceled the lead through Chamveka Gwesani when he well curved free kick missed the upright in the 13th minute.

Civil's goalie, Tione Tembo fumbled Moyale's Clifford Fukizi shot and a rebound was blasted over by Daniel Katunga.

Bandawe could have doubled the lead at half hour mark when he connected Tembo's long ball inside the penalty box but shot wide.

Eight minutes to break Moyale made an early substitution with eight minutes to break when they pulled out Mphatso Mhone for Victor Mwale in order to stabilise their shaky defence.

Moyale made another substitution by pulling out defender Lovemore Jere for Steve Msiska as Bandawe and Phiri kept on pushing for a second goal.

Civil were leading 1-0 at interval which was not a true reflection of what they had created in the first 45 minutes.

Five minutes into second half Phiri stretched the lead to 2-0 when he tapped home Willand Dickson's cross.

Two minutes later Civil were three up when Righteous Banda got a through ball and eluded Chikwenga from close range.

Phiri was on call again on 59th minute when he out paced Boyi Boyi Chima but his effort went over the bar.

Civil's Joseph Kachule missed a golden opportunity in the 69th minute when he failed to beat Chikwenga on one on one situation.

Moyale's Deus Nkutu could have pulled one back in the 77th minute when he failed to out do Civil's keeper from close range.

The remaining saw no goals as both teams kept on pressing for goals but never came to pass.

"We are attributing our winning ways to proper organisation of the team" Civils Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa pointed out.

He said when you get a result like this one it is difficult to point out your weaknesses.

Moyale Coach Nicholas Mhango blamed some new players who were failing to contain the game.

" We lacked maturity particularly on our new players in the team. Our defence too gave away two quick goals in both halves. This demoralised us. But tomorrow against Master Security we are winning in Dedza," he hinted.

At Nkhaka in Area 30, Blue Eagles whipped Premier Bet Wizard 4-1 with a brace from Mphasto Phillemon to increase his goal tally to nine now is currently goal scorer in the league.