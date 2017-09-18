Malawi: Scripture Union Celebrates 150 Years of Existence Worldwide

Several people joined the 150th Worldwide Anniversary Celebrations of Scripture Union (SU) on 16th September at a function held at Sheaffer Hall in Lilongwe.

Scripture Union is an Interdenominational Organisation with a long history of Christian ministry in Malawi founded by an English man known as Josiah Spiers on 2nd June 1867 in London and now has grown in over 140 countries including Malawi which got registered on 15th December, 1971.

Taking to the podium during speeches, National Chairperson of Scripture Union Malawi, Roosevelt Gondwe said the celebratory occasion has given a blessing to SU.

He said as one of its objectives, SU aims at making God's good news known to a child, young people and also encourage people of all ages to read Bibles daily so as to increase personal faith.

"Scripture Union assists children to know God while they are young so that when they grow up they become committed Church members," said Gondwe.

Gondwe applauded government through the Ministry of Education and other Non Governmental Organizations for the support they render towards SU through its activities like Bible Clubs in primary Schools and children Camps among others.

"I can not hesitate to thank the government, parents and other religious bodies for their support towards Scripture Union. These organizations have been sponsoring children camps, and for the parents they have been sending their children to bible clubs in schools," he said.

According to Gondwe, despite the successes that the SU have, the Union also faces financial challenges which are failing them to reach each and every school in the country.

He however asked more well wishers to come in with their assistance so as to reach each and every school in Malawi.

"It's our wish to reach each and every school in Malawi, introduce Bible clubs and to have daily guides to be published in other languages apart from Chichewa because in Chichewa we have daily guide known as chakudya cha lero, but we are failing because of financial problems," stated Gondwe.

Among the activities that spiced up the event were testimonies from some members that through SU their lives have changed.

Mrs Chikondi Chisema Kanyinji a member of Scripture Union narrated that she had a breast cancer and was supposed to be operated on, saying after SU ladies prayed for her she was found cancer free.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer which needed surgical attention, but after conducting prayers with my fellow ladies, on the operation day the Doctor told me that I was alright. I believe this was all because of prayers." said Kanyinji.

The celebrations were concluded with act of worship to give thanks to God.