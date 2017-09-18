Sudan: Meeting of Heads of Judicial Organs Held

Khartoum — Meeting of the heads of the judicial organs was held Sunday at the Judiciary headquarters in Khartoum, chaired by the Chief Justice, Haidar Ahmed Dafalla.

The meeting has discussed statistics on the judicial performance in the first half of the year 2017.

The Secretary General of Judges Affairs, Babiker Mohamed Babiker, said that the meeting has underscored the importance of enhancing the judicial work, solving the problems facing the judicial performance and speeding up the rule in suits toward guaranteeing justice and the rule of law.

He indicated that the meeting has affirmed the importance of reactivating the training programs and capacity building for the assisting cadres.

Meanwhile, the meeting has reviewed reports of the heads of the judicial organs and came out with recommendations and decisions pertinent to enhancing the judicial performance.