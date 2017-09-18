17 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Federal Minister Heads Meeting to Discuss Implementation of Doha Agreement

Khartoum — the Minister for Federal Government Chamber, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim,will on Monday head a meeting aimed to discuss where the implementation of the Doha Agreement for Peace in Darfur as well as the work of commissions and funds set to see to the implementation of the reminder of the Doha Accord.

The meeting which will take place in the Federal government chamber offices, will be attended by the parties signatory of the Doha Accord namely, Dr Tigani Sese, head of the Liberation and Justice National Party, Idris Abu Gharda, the chairman of the liberation and Justice Party, Abul Gasim Imam Al Hajj, chairman of the Sudan Liberation Party Movement, the Second Revolution, and Abul Karim Dabajo, Chairman of the Justice and Equality Movement.

