Sudan: FVP Heads Meeting On Sudan Foreign Debts

Khartoum — The first Vice President of the Republic, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Sunday chaired the meeting of the committee entrusted to handle the issue of Sudan's foreign debts.

The meeting which included besides, LT Gen Bakri, the Federal Prime Minister, and the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Mohamed Osman al Rikabi, discussed the actions and activities of the committee and its future plans.

The meeting has meanwhile commended the efforts exerted by the committee in this regards and expressed support for its future activities and the need to rally regional and international support for handling the issues of the foreign debts.