Sudan: Chairman of Legislature Affirms Importance of Regional Economic and Political Unity

Khartoum — Chairman of the Legislature, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, pointed out that the African parliaments are committed to guaranteeing the protection of the African peoples' interests and establishing regional economic and political unity that contributed to realization of African integration.

Addressing Sunday at the Friendship Hall the Ninth Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD States' Parliamentary Union, Prof. Omer said that convocation of the conference represented a landmark step in the march of the IGAD States' Parliamentary Union.

He hoped that the conference will come out with decisions and recommendations that are helping to leaders of the IGAD member states in adopting measures and policies conducive to boosting the national and regional efforts.

He said that the political disturbances in some of the IGAD member states have impeded the development and the economic progress at the region and resulted in serious social and economic impacts.

He referred to the serious negative impacts of the issue of immigration at the political, economic and humanitarian levels.

Prof. Omer pointed out that by the national dialogue initiative, Sudan was able surpass the situation of instability and armed robbery through a roadmap that included the establishment of the state of justice, the building of an efficient political system and issuance of a constitution that guarantees the freedoms, rights, social justice and fair elections.

Prof. Omer indicated that Sudan looks forward for normalizing its relations with the United States toward the lifting of the unilateral sanctions that are being imposed on the country.