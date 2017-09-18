Nigeria: Youths Invade Rivers Community, Damage Cars Over Death of PDP Leader

Port Harcourt — Hundreds of cars and several other valuables were destroyed, yesterday, at Rumuekini Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, following the discovery of the remains of one Mr. Heaven Ihuigwe, Chairman of People Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogbogoro Ward 15.

It was gathered that Ihuigwe had visited a friend in a community within the council last week and did not return till his body was found.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard that youths of Ogbogoro had allegedly invaded Rumuekini and smashed cars along the road when they got news that the lifeless body of Ihuigwe has been found around Rumuekini.

The source, who resides in the area, added that the incident had caused tension in the area as security operatives were put on alert.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, when contacted, said the Police are aware of the incident.

Omoni said: "We are aware of the incident at Rumuekini. When we got the signal we mobilised to the affected community and we have contained the situation. No life was lost during the incident.

"We do not know what caused the incident and the people responsible for the incident. We are still investigating. We will come up with the report of our findings soon."