Ethiopia: Ministry Sets to Enhance Enterprises' Efficiency

The government is intensifying its efforts of equipping public Enterprises with modern and efficient corporate governance system thereby to make them globally competitive.

The critical challenges of Enterprises which have been identified include, but not limited to, poor management style and unable to meet the emerging market demands, says Minister of Public Enterprises, Dr. Girma Amente.

To overcome such and similar other challenges, the Ministry has signed MoU with US-based McKinsey and Co., he has told The Ethiopian Herald.

He also unveils that the appointment of top leadership, Board, of the Enterprises, itself has been found one debilitating factor for most of the Public Enterprises. "The appointment of Board members would be based on merit and professionalism only from now onwards."

This would inevitably make the Enterprises engage in a business differently activities ushering them in profuse profits while helping the government to cut subsidies meaningfully, he adds.

Besides, the Enterprises' overall activity ought to be aligned with the national strategy of creating ample jobs to citizens. "The ultimate goals of Enterprises need to be transforming the lives of the people."

He also says that 370 Public Enterprises had been privatized, and over 20 others will be privatized this fiscal year.

Trainings have also been offered on financial management, occupational standards and the like to employees of various Enterprises to enhance their efficiency.

