15 September 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Sets to Enhance Enterprises' Efficiency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mengisteab Teshome

The government is intensifying its efforts of equipping public Enterprises with modern and efficient corporate governance system thereby to make them globally competitive.

The critical challenges of Enterprises which have been identified include, but not limited to, poor management style and unable to meet the emerging market demands, says Minister of Public Enterprises, Dr. Girma Amente.

To overcome such and similar other challenges, the Ministry has signed MoU with US-based McKinsey and Co., he has told The Ethiopian Herald.

He also unveils that the appointment of top leadership, Board, of the Enterprises, itself has been found one debilitating factor for most of the Public Enterprises. "The appointment of Board members would be based on merit and professionalism only from now onwards."

This would inevitably make the Enterprises engage in a business differently activities ushering them in profuse profits while helping the government to cut subsidies meaningfully, he adds.

Besides, the Enterprises' overall activity ought to be aligned with the national strategy of creating ample jobs to citizens. "The ultimate goals of Enterprises need to be transforming the lives of the people."

He also says that 370 Public Enterprises had been privatized, and over 20 others will be privatized this fiscal year.

Trainings have also been offered on financial management, occupational standards and the like to employees of various Enterprises to enhance their efficiency.

He also suggests that the Enterprises need to emulate best practices from successful ones such as Ethiopian.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Sending Troops to Region of Deadly Ethnic Clashes

Ethiopia's government said Friday it is sending troops to a region where deadly clashes have broken out between Oromo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.