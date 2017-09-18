Kenya: Tusker Down Mathare at Ruaraka

Lloyd Wahome's lone goal gave champions Tusker a 1-0 over Mathare United in a SportPesa Premier League match staged at the Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.

Tusker, forced back at Ruaraka with Kinoru Stadium under lock due to the ongoing renovations, were the first to offer the real threat through Allan Wanga whose header in the 10th minute just missed the target by a whisker.

Humphrey Mieno then threaded a well weighted pass into the path of Paul Odhiambo but Levis Opiyo in the Mathare goal raced off his line to clear the danger before Boniface Muchiri's corner was headed out wide by Wahome in proceedings that were largely dominated by the home team.

Mathare United's break was to come in the 35th minute through Chris Oduor who thought he had put his charges in the lead only to be denied by the assistant referee's flag.

Edward Seda had done brilliant work in finding his way into the opposition box and having released Oduor, the striker dinked his effort past the onrushing Tusker keeper David Okello and into the net but he was ruled offside position.

Tusker dominance was finally rewarded in the 75th minute through Lloyd Wahome. After Mieno's effort had been deflected out for a corner, Kago's in swinger was met by Wahome who rose above the Mathare United defence to nod home; Kimanzi reacting to the goal by throwing in striker Elijah Mwanzia for Ronald Reagan as Mathare went for an all out attack in search of a goal which never materialized.

At Mbaraki Sports Club, Bandari secured a 3-0 win in over league debutants Zoo FC, while Chemelil hit two past cash strapped Nakumatt at the Chemelil Sugar Complex, as Nzoia saw off relegation threatened Muhoroni Youth 3 - 1 at Sudi Stadium.

AFC Leopards played out a goalless draw with Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos