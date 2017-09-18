18 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africans Owe the Guptas From Saxonwold

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Brij Maharaj

South Africans (black, white, brown and blue), and even the greater global community, owe a deep debt of gratitude to the Guptas from Saxonwold.

Largely through their dealings with Gupta companies, Bell Pottinger is now history, KPMG South Africa (also known as wedding planners in some circles) is tottering at the edge and the global parent company is taking flak. It is only a matter of time before the heat is turned on the questionable operations of McKinsey, which together with Trillian were paid a whopping R1.6-billion "'turnaround' advice given to Eskom".

In its 2016 International Annual, KPMG reported: "We take our role in building trust seriously, working towards providing the highest quality of work for clients and all of our stakeholders ... audit quality as always is at the top of the agenda for our professionals around the world".

According to KPMG International: "We are open and honest ... and constructively manage tough situations with courage and candour ... Integrity is a critical characteristic that stakeholders expect and rely on. Therefore, above all we act with integrity and are constantly striving to uphold the highest professional standards, provide sound advice and rigorously maintain our independence".

However, there were "deficiencies...

South Africa

Flames, Rubber Bullets Mark Cape Town #TaxiStrike

Rubber bullets were fired into a group of people throwing stones at buses and police in Du Noon, north of Cape Town, on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.