South Africans Owe the Guptas From Saxonwold

South Africans (black, white, brown and blue), and even the greater global community, owe a deep debt of gratitude to the Guptas from Saxonwold.

Largely through their dealings with Gupta companies, Bell Pottinger is now history, KPMG South Africa (also known as wedding planners in some circles) is tottering at the edge and the global parent company is taking flak. It is only a matter of time before the heat is turned on the questionable operations of McKinsey, which together with Trillian were paid a whopping R1.6-billion "'turnaround' advice given to Eskom".

In its 2016 International Annual, KPMG reported: "We take our role in building trust seriously, working towards providing the highest quality of work for clients and all of our stakeholders ... audit quality as always is at the top of the agenda for our professionals around the world".

According to KPMG International: "We are open and honest ... and constructively manage tough situations with courage and candour ... Integrity is a critical characteristic that stakeholders expect and rely on. Therefore, above all we act with integrity and are constantly striving to uphold the highest professional standards, provide sound advice and rigorously maintain our independence".

However, there were "deficiencies...