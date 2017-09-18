South Africa: Analysis - a Provincial Turn-Off On the ANC's Long and Winding Road to Unity

analysis

With just around three months until the ANC's December leadership conference, something appears to be shifting. Instead of a simple two-horse race between those who support Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his current boss President Jacob Zuma, a push for unity is gaining ground. This push, if successful, could have a massive impact, and may save the party, at least in the short term. But there are still important, difficult and possibly lasting obstacles, not the least of which is Zuma himself. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Saturday afternoon the Mpumalanga ANC held a Provincial General Council at Mbombela stadium. This is not necessarily an event that would make the front pages of the big newspapers the next day. It is well known that Mpumalanga ANC leader David Mabuza has a unified province behind him, which may allow him to play kingmaker in this particular contest. But then the list of people who were also attending emerged. And suddenly a picture started to circulate of who these people were.

The image features (from left to right) Free State ANC leader Ace Magashule, Gauteng ANC leader Paul Mashatile, North West ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo, KwaZulu-Natal deputy ANC leader Willies Mchunu and Mabuza....