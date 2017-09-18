18 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - a Provincial Turn-Off On the ANC's Long and Winding Road to Unity

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

With just around three months until the ANC's December leadership conference, something appears to be shifting. Instead of a simple two-horse race between those who support Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his current boss President Jacob Zuma, a push for unity is gaining ground. This push, if successful, could have a massive impact, and may save the party, at least in the short term. But there are still important, difficult and possibly lasting obstacles, not the least of which is Zuma himself. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Saturday afternoon the Mpumalanga ANC held a Provincial General Council at Mbombela stadium. This is not necessarily an event that would make the front pages of the big newspapers the next day. It is well known that Mpumalanga ANC leader David Mabuza has a unified province behind him, which may allow him to play kingmaker in this particular contest. But then the list of people who were also attending emerged. And suddenly a picture started to circulate of who these people were.

The image features (from left to right) Free State ANC leader Ace Magashule, Gauteng ANC leader Paul Mashatile, North West ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo, KwaZulu-Natal deputy ANC leader Willies Mchunu and Mabuza....

South Africa

Flames, Rubber Bullets Mark Cape Town #TaxiStrike

Rubber bullets were fired into a group of people throwing stones at buses and police in Du Noon, north of Cape Town, on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.