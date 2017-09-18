Kenya: Gor Held By Thika United

League leaders Gor Mahia were on Sunday held to a 0-0 draw by hosts Thika United in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Thika Sub-county Stadium.

The result moved K'Ogalo to 52 points, nine ahead of second placed Sofapaka who drew 0-0 with Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

"I am disappointed for the fans. I want to see more from Karin Nizigiyimana, I want to see more from Walusimbi and Meddie Kagere. They are international players.

"I am not thinking about the title. Right now it's about winning games and getting to know the formation that works best for the team," said Gor coach Dylan Kerr.

Kerr performed constructive surgery on the squad once more, preferring to reinstate award winning goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch in goal as well as right back Karim Nizigiyimana, while Ernest Wendo, who missed the last match against Chemelil Sugar due to illness, returned into the starting line-up.

Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza and Wellington Ochieng both started as reserves but effective goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo was sidelined from the match completely.

Thika United on the other hand, adopted a cautious approach to the game, starting with six defensive players as a measure to protect themselves from the massive threat posed by their visitors.

Nicholas Muyoti started with Ugandan Allan Owiny between the sticks, with Christopher Oruchum, Benson Iregi, Suleiman Ngotho and three others providing cover for him at the back.

The hosts were struggling to evade relegation and came into this match determined to clinch at least a point to avoid sinking to the very bottom of the league table.

They started quite well, and although their chances in the first half were few and spread apart, Shami Kibwana managed to find the back of the net in the 30th minute. The goal was however disallowed for offside.

K'Ogalo however enjoyed a better afternoon with more chances, although strikers George "BlackBerry" Odhiambo and Timothy Otieno were not at their best during the first half.

Otieno missed a glorious chance in the 12th minute when his take off after receiving the ball was too slow and he was subsequently outran and dispossessed of the ball by his marker.

Ugandan-born Rwandese player Meddie Kagere also missed a good chance three minutes later when he misdirected his shot outside for a goal kick.

At the stroke of half time, Kagere suffered the same fate as Kibwana, when he headed the ball inside the net at close range, only to be deterred by referee Lucas Odhiambo who judged him to have score from an offside position.

Second half substitute Francis Kahata left his team's supporters holding their heads in disappointment in the 87th minute when he released a grass cutter that missed the target by an inch.

Thika finished the match with just one shot on target, but they will treasure the result as it means that they have managed to squeeze out two points from the 15-time champions this season.