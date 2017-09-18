15 September 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia to Chair World Peacekeeping Meeting

By Desta Gebrehiwot

Ethiopia will chair international UN Peacekeeping Missions Meeting on the sideline of the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr.Workneh Gebeyehu are to represent Ethiopia at the meeting. Hailemarima will be chairing the UN peacekeeping mission meeting where Ethiopia will share its best practices in peacekeeping operations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Meles Alem told a regular press briefing that the country has made headway in various regional and international arenas and will intend to step up the success stories. "Being non-permanent member and current president of the UNSC, the country together with other nations will contribute immensely in tackling regional and global crisis."

Ethiopia also seeks to forge new page of relations with strategic alleys and partners, Meles added.

On the other hand, the ministry will work to maintain and scale up bilateral and multilateral relations with neighboring and other countries in the New Year. At the heart of its missions and embassies efforts would be economic diplomacy, targeting more foreign direct investment.

"The embassies have an enormous task in mobilizing foreign investors and bringing hard currency to fund the massive infrastructural development the country has been undertaking."

The country will also continue to play an active role in reforming the African Union and strengthening IGAD. Particularly, through ensuring the national interest of the people, the country would strive to de-escalate crises in neighboring Somalia and South Sudan.

Indicating that Ethiopia's existing policy towards Eritrea has contained the adversity of Asmera's regime, Ethiopia as indicated recently is still looking at alternatives and will come up with a new but effective policy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has launched a week-long refresher training for the newly appointed 12 ambassadors assigned oversees. The training focuses on the foreign policy, economic diplomacy, Diaspora participation and other areas.

