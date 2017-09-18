Ethiopia: Ministry Urges Enterprises to Scale Up Industrial Investment

Ministry of Industry called on Public Enterprises to address resource demand and supply gaps by integrating efforts with the national agricultural and industrial strategies.

The agro-industrial parks at various corridors of the country have huge demands for agricultural inputs, thus, various Public Enterprises should plan well and seize the opportunity, Industry State Minister Dr. Mebrhatu Meles has told The Ethiopian Herald.

As a means to further support the sector, animal husbandry, fishery and poultry should be mechanized, he points out. "Public Enterprises have a greater responsibility in supporting investors' engagement in the sub-sectors."

"The industrial sector is suffering from the outflow of hard currency in importing industrial inputs. If we can produce the inputs at home, we can save the currency and invest it in other public projects."

He says the textile and leather goods as well as footwear sub-sectors also need accessories - additional opportunity for Enterprises to tap.

Moreover, Public Enterprises can also invest in mechanized farm activities as the current input from subsistence farmers would hardly satisfy the ever roaring demand, he adds.

Mebrhatu also discloses that the Ministry of Industry has selected 17 industrial and agro-industrial parks' sites, thus the demand would keep ascending. "The key notion in investing in the agricultural sector is to lay the bases for the industrial development. We need to capitalize on the industrialization efforts because it is one of the crucial factors in the social transformation and modernization."

Enterprises need to play vital roles in pulling the labor out of the agricultural sector and engaging it into more productive and industrial jobs. "Three-quarters of workers are still employed in agricultural sector."

"Structural economic transformation that reallocates workers from the poorly productive agriculture to more productive economic activities in manufacturing sector is an important step towards the creation of better-paying jobs," he stresses.

For his part, Public Enterprises Minister Dr. Girma Amente indicates that the Public Enterprises need not to lose focus when it comes to the national strategy.

An integration roadmap has been prepared in cooperation with Industry Ministry, and each activity of the Enterprises would be evaluated against the indicators provided in the roadmap, makes clear.

Besides, integrating Enterprises' tasks would help improve the trade balance of the country, he notes.

Despite the importance of industrialization for a Sustainable Economic Growth, the sector has been encountering with various problems that lead to its insignificant contribution to the GDP. Financial constraint, shortage of raw materials and lack of skilled manpower are also some of the bottlenecks. The integration efforts are, therefore, meant to upscale the sector's contribution to the national GTP, it was learnt.