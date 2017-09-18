Kenya Lionesses Miss World Cup Slot

The end of the journey looked near but yet far for Kenya Lionesses as they lost to South Africa for the fourth consecutive time in the Women's Rugby Africa Sevens Cup final on Sunday in Monastir, Tunisia.

The 17-12 loss saw Kenya miss out on next year's Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens due July 20-21 at AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA, with South Africa snatching the only ticket for Africa.

However, South Africa and Kenya Lionesses will represent Africa at next year's Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia. The competition doubled up as the qualifiers for the "Club" Games for Commonwealth countries.

South Africa took the lead with a try, but the enterprising Sinaida Aura brought the Lionesses back in the hunt with a try, as Janet Okello followed with a similar. Doreen Remour converted one for the 12-5 lead at the break.

South Africa, who were chasing their fifth consecutive win, came back strongly in the second half to score two tries and a conversion. They chased on their numbers when Chris Steinobel scored after Remour was sin-binned.

Zenay Jordan was to score the winner for South Africa as the Lionesses rued their lost chances.

Earlier, Janet Okello scored a brace of tries as Kenya landed four tries to beat hosts Tunisia 26-7 and reach the final. South Africa bundled out Uganda 27-0 in the other semi-final.

In the semis, Philadelphia Olando and Celestine Masinde engaged in a thrilling exchange that tore Tunisia defence apart in the middle where Okello sliced through for the first try. Janet Owino converted for a 7-0 lead.

Tunisia defence proved solid with good attacking to gain inroad in Lionesses half. Oumayma Dziri would cash on Kenya's unforced handling errors to charge from the ruck to score and level 7-7 at the break.

Kenya were reduced to six players on resumption when Sinaida Aura was sin-binned for infringement but that didn't shake the Lionesses.

Against the run of play, Okello chalked an overhead kick almost at the middle of the field before charging pass Tunisia defence to pick the ball inside their opponents 5m before landing a pulsating try.

Owino added the extras to stretch the lead to 14-7 before Stacy Owino stole the lineout ball to put Olando through for their third try for 19-7 lead. Aura returned to round off Tunisia defence on the left flank for their last try.

In the quarters, Aura landed four tries as Kenya Lionesses crushed Morocco 47-0 to set up Tunisia who edged out Zimbabwe 24-7.

Defending champions South Africa whacked Senegal 43-0 to set up Uganda in the other semi-final at 3.34pm. Uganda had beaten Madagascar 12-5 to advance.

The Lionesses won possession at the breakdown to see Aura sneaking through to score before going for her brace. Remour converted as the Lionesses led 14-0 against Morocco.

Okello's quick ball set up Sheila Chajira for the Lionesses third try before Remour added the extras to stretch the lead to 21-0. Masinde crossed the line before Remour converted for a 28-0 lead at the break.

Aura completed her hat-trick after she cashed on Morocco's blunder. The Lionesses were awarded a penalty try as Remour curled over the conversions for a 42-0 lead. Aura finished it off with her fourth try.