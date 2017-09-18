South Africa: Armed Group Ambushes Cape Town Metrorail Officers

Two Metrorail protection services officials were forced to flee for their lives after a group of around 20 men ambushed them near Bonteheuwel station, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Bonteheuwel station is about 15km east of the Cape Town CBD.

The officers were driving along the railway line during a routine patrol on Friday night when they spotted men near an apparatus case that had recently been repaired after being vandalised, said Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.

Metrorail apparatus cases contain copper wires that regulate signals.

They approached the case and more men appeared, with at least three carrying guns "openly and threateningly".

Scott said the officials were unarmed and radioed for assistance.

However, they were forced to abandon their vehicle and fled in fear for their lives.

The group ransacked the vehicle, slashed the tyres, broke the windows and removed the battery.

The vehicle had to be towed away later.

Counselling for officials

Metrorail is offering a reward of up to R25 000 for information leading to a conviction.

Police are investigating charges of intimidation and malicious damage to property.

The officials would be debriefed and receive trauma counselling.

Regional manager Richard Walker said the incident was blatant thuggery and lawlessness.

"We cannot continue to protect commuters, employees and infrastructure at stations and on trains amidst crime-infested surrounds."

He called on the police and law enforcement to act against criminals who operate in areas around train stations.

