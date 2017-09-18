South Africa: Patriarchy - a Catalyst for Gender Violence and Discrimination

analysis

Patriarchy remains deeply entrenched within the fabric of our society to such an extent that most women consider it to be a normal way of life. This must change.

'Women must be at the forefront of nation building to bring the South African citizenry together and therefore develop a whole new ethos of human co-existence.' - Steve Biko

Women have shaken off the shackles of the past and in their determined struggle against political and socio-economic oppression, have deservedly earned themselves a place in the history books of our great nation. The sad reality however is that they remain bound by the shackles of a different kind - patriarchy.

The recent killing of women in our country bears testament that the chains that bind them find expression in the patriarchal society. The sad reality is that the women of South Africa will remain trapped within the confines of this society unless we truly apprehend and conceive the words of Steve Biko. It is imperative that women are brought to the forefront of all our nation building efforts. Failure to achieve this is tantamount to a dereliction of our duties as leaders and government.

