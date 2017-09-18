Kenya: Maiyo, Kiprop Secure Bronze in Cape Town Marathon

Kenya's Duncan Maiyo and Agnes Kiprop took bronze in men and women's marathon races in the annual Cape Town Marathon in South Africa on Sunday.

Maiyo, who is based in Kaptagat, Uasin Gishu County and runs under Pace Sports Management, timed 2hours, 11 minutes and 26 seconds to finish third in the men's race behind the Ethiopian duo of Ketema Bekele, who clocked 02:1126 to take silver, and winner Asefa Negewo (02:10:01).

Maiyo said hot and windy weather on the day of the race took toll on him.

"I arrived here two days ago when it was very cold but that changed on the morning of the race. It was very hot and windy, especially after the 15th kilometre and that, coupled by the slow pace of the race, did not work in my favour," Maiyo said on Sunday.

Negewo retained the title he won last year but the runner, who has a Personal Best time of 2:08:41 from last year's edition, was however 1.20 seconds slower in his victory.

Negewo exchanged leads with Maiyo on the scenic streets of Cape Town before the Ethiopian took over at the midway point and held on for victory in the gold label marathon race.

The Ethiopian has now set his sights on winning Dubai Marathon early next year.

"I trained exceptionally well in Addis Ababa for this race and I never doubted my ability to retain my title. The next stop will be Dubai or Paris Marathon," the Ethiopian said.

"I know Maiyo will also be in Dubai and it will be interesting to see how each of us performs there."

Uganda's Thomas Ayeko clocked 2:12:03 to finish fourth. Kenya's Ezekiel Tarus (2:13:18) finished seventh and Laban Mutai came ninth in 2:15:00.

Pre-race favourite and 2011 Frankfurt Marathon silver medallist Kiprop finished third after timing 2:31:00 in the women's race was won by Ethiopia's Betelhem Moges in 2:30:22, followed by Namibia's Helalia Johannes in 2:30:28.

"It was a fine race but the weather was not conducive. This year's course was very challenging, with sharp corners and hills, but I'm happy with my performance under the conditions," Kiprop said.

Johannes led the race for a long spell and looked set to win the race until the 40km mark, when Moges narrowed the gap between her and the Namibian.

With the Namibian literally breathing down her neck, Johannes reacted almost instantly and held onto the top spot, only to be overtaken by the diminutive Moges with just 800 metres to go.

Kenya's Naomi Jepkosgei finished seventh in 2:31:30, followed by Doris Chepkwemoi (2:36:42) in seventh place.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, the only IAAF Gold Label Marathon in Africa, attracted 23,000 entrants.