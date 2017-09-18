Kenya: KU Vultures Upset Greensharks

Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures on Sunday upset third-placed Greensharks 2-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union's men's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

The students, who had fallen behind to Kevin Simiyu's 31st minute strike, levelled through Brian Nguru before skipper Oliver Cheloti grabbed the winner four minutes from the end.

The win saw the Vultures move from 13th spot to ninth place in the log, six points off the relegation zone. It was also sweet revenge after they lost 2-0 to Sharks in their first leg meeting on July 15 this year.

Vultures coach Moses Kagochi lauded his charges for their fighting spirit.

"We never stopped believing even after we fell behind, we gave it our all and eventually our determination was rewarded with the winning goal the death," the coach said yesterday. It was Sharks' fourth loss of the season and they are yet to win a match since the second leg began.

Last Saturday, they lost 2-1 to Sikh Union.

Earlier, Sikh Union's resurgence continued after they thumped visiting Nakuru Hockey Club 4-0 in another men's top-flight encounter at the same venue.

Goals from Collins Wingila, Shabaz Shah as well as Kenya internationals Francis Esikuri and Davies Wanagwe gave the 2012 champions the three points.

The result compounded a bad weekend for Nakuru who drew 1-1 with Wazalendo on Saturday. Sikh's win moved them 28 points, a point behind Wazalendo who are in fourth place. Sikh coach Inderjit Matharu is confident his charges can scale up the log if they keep on winning games.

"Two out of two since the second leg begin, we expect tougher matches but so far we are pleased with how the team is going about their business," the legendary former international told Nation Sport on Sunday.

Sikh went ahead after just eight minutes when Wingila coolly finished off Wanangwe's dragged short corner leaving Nakuru keeper Frank Njue with no chance.

The Nairobi-based side doubled their lead the quarter mark as Sikh rip the Nakuru defence apart and Shah sounded the board to give his side a two-gal advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Nakuru were guilty of missed chances in the next three quarters and were dully punished in the last seven minutes of the match as Sikh scored two goals in a minute to put the game past their opponents' reach.

In the last game of the day, Parkroad Badgers piled more pressure on relegation-threatened Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) with a 2-1 win.

In Saturday's late matches, bottom placed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) lost their second successive match in a week after they went down 3-0 to United States International University of Africa (USIU-A ) as Western Jaguars drew 1-1 with visiting Chase Sailors in Kakamega.

In the men's National League, Karate Axiom drew 0-0 with University of Nairobi as Impala drew 1-1 with Wazalendo Masters.