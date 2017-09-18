Kenya: Karim's Ton Leads Swamibapa to Win

Swamibapa's Irfan Karim on Sunday knocked a scintillating century as his team beat home side Kongonis by a whopping 215 runs in a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association super league match.

Karim's ton, 130 came off 152 deliveries with 16 boundaries and four sixes. He topped scored for Swamibapa.

Batting first, Swamibapa scored a massive 396 runs in their allotted 50 overs for the loss of six wickets. Karim shared a third wicket stand of 178 with Morris Ouma (58 off 28 balls with six boundaries and three sixes).

The partnership was broken when Karim was caught by Martin Mworia off the bowling of Eugine Ochieng (2/78).

Swamibapa started their innings on a promising note when opener Naman Patel (63 off 75balls with eight boundaries) put on an opening partnership of 109 with Alex Obanda (51 off 49 balls with seven boundaries).

Krishna Babu (40 off25 balls with three boundaries and two sixes) was the other batsman who did well with the bat.

The other Kongonis' wicket takers were Tony Ochieng (1/77), Dola Abala (1/35) and David 'Maji' Waters (1/51).

In reply, Kongonis were routed for 181 with a wicket in hand by the time they completed their allotted overs. Chris Childs (45 off 65 balls with seven boundaries was Kongonis highest runs getter.

Childs shared an opening stand of 86 with Newton Muthee, the best partnership for the side.

Dola Abala (24 off 29 balls with three boundaries) and Paul Anjere (17 off 19 balls with three boundaries) were the other batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Jadavji Bhimji (4/28) and Naman Patel (4/39) were Kongonis' main executioners. James Ngoche (1/22) was the other wicket taker.