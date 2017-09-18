Ethiopia: Foreign Policy - a Centerpiece for Nation's Peace, Development

Ethiopia's current Foreign Policy has been the cornerstone in bringing peace and stability as well as economic development to the country by redefining poverty, rather than countries, as a threat for its survival, Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Regional integration and economic development are the two pillars of the current Ethiopia's Foreign Policy and the country has moved quickly to integrate the region with power supply, road and rail networks with Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, Ambassador Wahide Belay says country's foreign policy serves the twin objectives of providing rapid economic development together with advancing democracy.

While the rapid economic development aims to benefit all members of the society, the democratization goal ensures the most complete participation of peoples in administering their own affairs, the Permanent Representative elaborates.

Ambassador Wahide states that Ethiopia's Foreign Policy was designed in the way to embrace its neighbors and it is the major factor behind country's huge involvement in regional economic integration.

He says: "Ethiopia has the vision of enhancing mutual growth and seeking economic integration with neighboring countries and the ongoing massive bilaterally oriented infrastructure developments are thus considered to be manifestation for the desire."

According to the Permanent Representative, the policy is also the contributing factor for Ethiopia to achieve most of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and to expand infrastructures such as cross-border roads, railways, communication and electric lines among others.

"Ethiopia is among countries initiate the Comprehensive Framework Agreement (CFA) that enables African countries to utilize cross-border rivers. The country is also effectively engaging in combating terrorism and the destructive activities of Al-Shabaab and other militant groups in the Horn of Africa and beyond," he notes.

Ambassador Wahide indicates that the rapid economic progress Ethiopia has registered over the past decade and its active engagement in regional integration has enhance country's international acceptance. The economic diplomacy makes Ethiopia attractive investment destination globally and able to lure high level of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), trade, technology and expertise, he elaborates. -

A Professor of Public Policy at the Addis Ababa University (AAU), Dr. Costantinos Berhutesfa agrees with Ambassador Wahide's idea. He notes that Ethiopia has based its diplomatic activities on the structural transformation, trade, investment and tourism and country's national security is inextricably fastened with rapid transformation and protect its interest in the hostile neighborhood it resides in.

The Professor states that Ethiopia is consciously pursuing structural transformation by aiming at productivity and competitiveness of smallholders, as well as promoting industrialization, value addition and export development that enables it to meet most of the Millennium Development Goals /MDGs/ and is successively implementing the current Sustainable Development Goals/ SDGs/.

He says: "Ethiopia's Foreign Policy has guided the nation for a quarter of a century with little or no hiccups; the fact that Somalia setting up transitional government in the help of Ethiopia is a classic case of good diplomacy. The negotiations over South Sudan Civil War have been led by Ethiopia's former Foreign Minister, Ambassador Seyoum Mesfin in Addis Ababa had also manifested its commitment to ensure peace and stability in the East African region."

Ethiopia has played a dominant political and military role in the Horn of Africa and actively participate in fighting terrorism and extremism. The country has also active participation in several humanitarian interventions in Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, Dr. Costantinos adds.

Assistant Professor of Peace and Security Studies at the Federal Meles Zenawi Leadership Academy, Dr. Getachew Zeru says on his part that Ethiopia's successful peace keeping missions in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan has enabled the country getting reputation from regional, continental and international organizations such as IGAD, AU and UNSC.

Dr. Getachew further states that Ethiopia's leadership of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has also brought significant outcomes in ensuring peace and stability in East Africa and its conjunction with AU troops to fight Al-Shabaab have made significant gains against a militant group that remains a security threat to the region.

He says: "For the first time in the history of UN's peace keeping missions, Ethiopian troops are the only contingents deployed in the Abyei Area after getting mutual consent of the Sudanese and South Sudanese governments. The situation brought much recognition to Ethiopia from the UNSC."

Ambassador Wahide notes that Ethiopia has played a pivotal role in supporting South Sudanese peace process and curbing the problem not to exacerbated through peace keeping operations and civilian support that worth recognition from the international community.

The Permanent Representative further indicates through close engagement with Somalia's government, Ethiopian troops under the umbrella of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have made significant tasks to weaken Al-Shabaab and restore peace and stability in the country after two decades of chaos.

"After assuming a non-permanent seat in the UNSC, Ethiopia is extending its engagement of promoting the interest of African and other developing countries in international arenas," he adds.

Ambassador Wahide states; however, that Eritrea's continuous efforts of destabilizing Ethiopia by smuggling insurgents and the instability in the Horn of Africa has posed a challenge for country's peace.

He indicates Ethiopia is defending its sovereignty and striving to alienate the government of Eritrea from the international community to enforce it to stop its wrongdoings.

Praising the economic and stability outcomes of the current foreign policy, the political scientists, however, stress that the policy needs to be revised to enable the country vigilant for the current political developments in East Africa and the Gulf regions and deal with the changes in principled manner.

Dr. Costantinos says the government should redefine Ethiopia's policy towards Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to address problems regarding relationships with the respective countries.

Commending Ethiopia's neutral stance in the Gulf Crisis, the political analyst stresses that the policy needs to answer the question of what Ethiopia's relation with Saudi Arabia and Qatar looks like in the eve of GCC's collapse.

He says: "After studying the possible impacts of Arabs' military buildup in the Assab Port in Ethiopia's national interest and security, it is necessary to revise the policy in a manner enables the country to respond the threats in principled way."

Dr. Getachew states on his part that besides a mere sheltering of South Sudanese refugees, the government should make concrete engagement to bring warring parties to round table and avert sporadic abdication of Gambela's civilians by cross-border tribesmen.

The Assistant Professor says the incumbent needs to revisit the existing foreign policy to make Ethiopia alert for stability threats in the hostile East African region.

The government should create platforms for scholars, public entities and other concerned bodies to study the impacts of globalization, terrorism, climate change and other global issues in Ethiopia's national interest and how the country deals with them in the foreign policy, the experts call.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs is studying the policy revision," says Ambassador Wahide, adding that the basic principles of the current foreign policy such as development, democracy and mutual coexistence do not need adjustments.

The Permanent Representative; however, expresses the presence of necessary changes concerning Ethiopia's relations with East African and GCC member countries. "Gulf countries have profound influences in Ethiopia's stability and development and it is crucial to the country having a principled stand on the crisis," he adds.

Ambassador Wahide agrees with the experts' idea of considering recent developments in the policy formulation. He says meticulous studies are essential to evaluate the implication of GCC's crackdown and Arab's growing military presence in East Africa in Ethiopia's national security and interest.

"We need to assess how regional, continental and international issues could affect Ethiopia's peace and development; and while keeping the basic principles of the current foreign policy, it is necessary to revise the policy's direction aligning the objective reality of each country," the Permanent Representative says.