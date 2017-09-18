Ethiopia: Forum Eyes Enhanced National Metrology, Hydrology Services

African Ministerial Council on Meteorology (AMCOMET), Africa Hydromet Forum 2017 aims to improve the capability of national hydrology and meteorology and services of African countries to provide accurate weather and climate services that meet the needs of end users in various sectors.

The Forum is also set bring together technical as well as ministerial participants to provide guidance on how existing weather, water and climate information strategies and programs can be strengthened to help promote sustainable development.

Opening a four day forum at the African Union Conference Hall yesterday, Dr. Seleshi Bekele, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity said climate and disaster risk are threatening Africa's development gains that impact 10 million people on average every year since 1970.

"Through the Climate Resilient Green Economy Strategy, Ethiopia aspires to achieve its economic development targets efficiently to overcome the possible conflict between economic growth and climate change," he said.

Thousands of automatic stations are operating in different parts of the country with sizable number. "We need to invest more to enhance the coverage, reliability and robustness of the data and information system," Seleshi said adding "The Forum gives us a great opportunity to discuss metrological services, weather and climate forecasting, climate change, experience sharing and South-South as well as South-North cooperation.

UNDP's Climate Information for Resilient Development in Africa (CIRDA) Program Manager Bonizella Biagini, on her part said providing accurate, reliable and timely weather and climate information is central to building resilience to climate change, empowering nations, saving lives and strengthening economies across Africa's most vulnerable communities.

While people in Africa contributed the least to human induced climate change, they are among the most vulnerable to its effects, she said. "Timely and effective early warnings and improved climate information can help minimize the losses by improving decision making in government and communities and providing the foundation for index insurance and other adaptive measures."

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Center for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters, from 1970 to 2012 there were 1319 reported weather related disasters in Africa that caused loss of 690,380 lives and economic damaged worth of 26.6 billion USD.

The World Bank estimates that upgrading all hydro-methodological information production and early warning capacity in developing countries would save an average of 23,000 lives annually and will provide 3 to 30 billion per year in additional economic benefit to disaster reduction.

According to Bernice K. vanBronkhorst of the World Bank Group, conservative estimates put the cost of upgrading hydromet services in Africa alone at 2 billion USD. "The World Bank is currently investing 500 million USD in hydroment services modernization worldwide," she said.

African Development Bank Coordinator Justus Kabyemera, also said the Bank is pursuing initiatives to improve hydrological, meteorological and climate services to address resilience to disaster, and risk events across Africa.

"The Bank's climate action plan for the period 2016-2020 is working on building climate change technical skills so that African economies can realize the full potential for adaptation of high technology sectors," he said. "Under this plan the Bank will triple its annual climate financing to reach five billion USD per year by 2020."

Hydromet was established in here in Africa in April 2010 through the Nirobi Ministerial Declaration and further endorsed by the AU Heads of State in January 2011 in Addis Ababa and is hosted by WMA.