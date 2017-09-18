17 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Ethiopia: Kenya Under-20 Draw With Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

The national women's under- 20 football team on Sunday scored two crucial away goals in their 2-2 draw against Ethiopia in the first leg of their second round qualifying campaign for the 2018 Fifa Women's World Cup

Forward Mirikat Feleke opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute and ten minutes later, they went two-up courtesy of an Alemnesh Geremew strike for a 2-0 lead at halftime in the match played at the Hawassa Stadium.

The junior Starlets rallied back after the break and pulled a goal back through skipper Corazon Aquino 's penalty in the 85th minute, before Maureen Khakasi completed the comeback in the 90th minute.

The two teams face off again in the return leg on September 29 at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. Should Kenya prevail over Ethiopia, they will enter the tournament's second last qualification stage where they will face either Algeria or Ghana.

The Kenyan youngsters thrashed Bostwana 7-1 in their first leg of the qualifers two months ago at the Lobatse Stadium in Botswana, before the Southern Africans pulled out of the second leg.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.