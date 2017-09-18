Kenya's Struggle to Execute a Peaceful Vote

opinion

With less than five weeks to go before Kenyans return to the ballot box, perceptions that the forthcoming vote will be free, fair and inclusive - and yield an outcome respected as such - appear to be dwindling. By RYAN CUMMINGS.

Calls by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to remove and prosecute the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team responsible for organising the 8 August general elections - which was rendered constitutionally flawed in a 1 September Supreme Court ruling - have not been heeded. Although IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, selected a new seven-member team to coordinate the electoral re-run, the committee's planning would still be overseen by IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, who Odinga has directly charged with rigging the vote in President Uhuru Kenyatta's favour. A failure to remove Chiloba from his post and have him prosecuted for his alleged malfeasance has seen Odinga and his National Super Alliance (Nasa) coalition threaten to enforce the cancellation of the forthcoming election.

Odinga's threats in this regard have been dismissed by Kenyatta and the ruling Jubilee Coalition who inferred that the elections will proceed on 17 October whether or not Nasa chooses to contest the ballot. The statement was one of...