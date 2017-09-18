press release

The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa, arrived in Monteral, Canada, to attend the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action.

Minister Edna Molewa is attending the meeting at the invitation of the government of Canada in collaboration with China and the European Union (EU). Dr Molewa will participate in this first meeting on climate change in 2017 following the announcement of the United States of America's intention to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

The objective of the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action is to provide countries with an interactive platform to identify areas of convergences and common ground with a view to providing political direction on the UNFCCC negotiations process towards landing zones.

The Paris Climate Accord is a legal framework that brings together both the developed and developing countries together under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) with a view of collaborating efforts in fighting climate change impacts.

The Montreal Meeting is a replacement of the Major's Economy Forum Meeting that was previously hosted by the United States of America while still actively seeking to resolve difficult negotiation issues under the UNFCCC.

The UNFCCC negotiations are currently focused on technical discussions on modalities, procedures and guidelines or the so called 'Paris Agreement rule-book" necessary for the implementation of the Paris Climate Accord.

Minister Molewa will be participating in this meeting to share South Africa's views on the current UNFCCC negotiations.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs