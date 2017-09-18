South Africa: Hundreds Arrested in Nationwide Police Crackdown

Hundreds of robbers and hijackers have been arrested and dozens of firearms and stolen and hijacked vehicles seized since June in a crackdown of these crimes, police said on Sunday.

"Three business robbery suspects aged between 29 and 43 years... were swiftly arrested a day after they had committed a robbery at Telkom, Wonder Park Mall in Pretoria," said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

"The police confiscated suspected stolen goods, unlicensed firearms and ammunition, a jamming device and recovered a hijacked vehicle which was suspected to have been used to commit the robbery."

Naidoo said that this speedy arrest was a result of intensified interventions to combat the prevention and investigation of house robberies, business robberies and hijackings. Over the period of June to August this year, 307 suspects have been arrested, 43 firearms confiscated, 209 rounds of ammunition were seized and 88 stolen or hijacked vehicles were recovered.

"The teams in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal... have worked tirelessly and in so doing, made notable strides during a three month period."

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police reported the arrest of three alleged house robbers on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that Gingindlovu police were conducting a roadblock between Eshowe and Gingindlovu roads when they spotted a BMW which had been taken during a house robbery in the Utrecht area that day.

The police stopped the vehicle.

"Three occupants jumped out and attempted to flee the scene. One of them allegedly fired shots at the members and the members retaliated and returned fire wounding him in his leg."

All three suspects were arrested. The injured suspect was taken to hospital under police guard.

Four unlicensed firearms were seized, as well as some of the items stolen during the house robbery.

The suspects - who are believed to be behind the robbery of an 80-year-old man at his Utrecht home - are due in the Mthunzini Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The alleged robbers tied up the elderly victim and looted his house of cash, jewellery, cellphones and the BMW.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa praised his police officers for the quick arrest: "The arrested suspects will be profiled and establish if they are not wanted for other similar cases in the province."

Source: News24