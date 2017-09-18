18 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Dozens of Burundians Killed in Clashes With DRC Forces

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo

The United Nations has demanded investigations into the killing of at least 30 Burundian refugees and asylum-seekers by security forces in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 100 victims were injured during the confrontations at Kamanyola in the dangerous eastern DRC. Witnesses said Congolese forces opened fire on the crowds in the course of demonstrations.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it was shocked and saddened over the violent deaths. "UNHCR also calls for an investigation into this tragic incident," UNHCR local spokesman, Andreas Kirchhof, said. Babar Baloch, UNICEF global spokesperson, also condemned the bloodshed. UNHCR and its partners have sent teams to Kamanyola, including medical staff, to treat the injured.

Kamanyola hosts more than 2 000 refugees and asylum-seekers from Burundi, most of who arrived in 2015 at the height of the crises in their country when President Pierre Nkurunziza clung to power at the expiry of his tenure.

The crisis in Burundi has created over 400 000 refugees and left an estimated 700 opposition supporters dead. About 44 000 Burundian refugees live in DRC, which coincidentally is beset by militancy after President Joseph Kabila remained at the helm of the Central African country after his mandate elapsed at the end of 2016.

Congo-Kinshasa

Congolese Troops Shoot Dozens of Burundian Refugees in DRC

Thousands of Burundi refugees have fled their country to the DRC in order to escape violence. Yet across the border,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.