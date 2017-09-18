The United Nations has demanded investigations into the killing of at least 30 Burundian refugees and asylum-seekers by security forces in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 100 victims were injured during the confrontations at Kamanyola in the dangerous eastern DRC. Witnesses said Congolese forces opened fire on the crowds in the course of demonstrations.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it was shocked and saddened over the violent deaths. "UNHCR also calls for an investigation into this tragic incident," UNHCR local spokesman, Andreas Kirchhof, said. Babar Baloch, UNICEF global spokesperson, also condemned the bloodshed. UNHCR and its partners have sent teams to Kamanyola, including medical staff, to treat the injured.

Kamanyola hosts more than 2 000 refugees and asylum-seekers from Burundi, most of who arrived in 2015 at the height of the crises in their country when President Pierre Nkurunziza clung to power at the expiry of his tenure.

The crisis in Burundi has created over 400 000 refugees and left an estimated 700 opposition supporters dead. About 44 000 Burundian refugees live in DRC, which coincidentally is beset by militancy after President Joseph Kabila remained at the helm of the Central African country after his mandate elapsed at the end of 2016.