17 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Limpopo Embarks On Trade Mission to Attract Investment

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha is today leading a provincial delegation on a trade and investment promotion mission to Spain and France.

"The rationale behind this undertaking is to leverage investment opportunities, foster partnerships and collaborations in critical economic areas such as energy, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, research and tourism," said provincial spokesperson Phuti Seloba.

The provincial government said the investment mission, which gets underway today, presents the province with an opportunity to market itself in Europe. This is in addition to attracting much needed foreign direct investment as one of the concerted efforts to implement the Limpopo Development Plan (LDP).

"The envisaged success of these missions could see the two countries investing in the province thus playing a pivotal role in creating much needed jobs. Furthermore, the delegation will utilise this once in lifetime opportunity to benchmark and exchange good economic practices, inventions and innovations," said Seloba.

The trade and investment mission will conclude on 24 September.

