The Zimbabwean High Court has dismissed a freedom bid by three opposition political party activists sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly murdering a police officer. Tungamirai Madzokere, Last Maengahama and Yvonne Musarurwa are serving the sentence at the fearsome Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison outside Harare for allegedly murdering Petros Mutedza, a Zimbabwe Republic Police inspector in May last year as anti-government protests spiked.

The trio alleges the charges were trumped-up and the ruling by the court a victimisation as the judiciary is seen as partisan to the administration of President Robert Mugabe. In their application for bail filed in the High Court pending the hearing of their appeal in the Supreme Court, the convicts through their lawyers, Charles Kwaramba and former finance minister, Tendai Biti, argued they were good candidates for bail because they had good prospects of success on appeal.

However, Justice Chinembiri Bhunu, who heard the bail appeal, has ruled that Madzokere, Musarurwa and Maengahama had failed to prove they would not abscond. The judge doubted the convicts' prospects of success on their application against both conviction and sentence. Bhunu ruled that the interests of justice would be compromised if the opposition political party members were granted bail. He feared they would skip bail and escape. "The trio has now tasted the rigors and hardships of prison life. This might prompt them to abscond," Bhunu said.