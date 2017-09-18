17 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Seven Injured in Nelson Mandela Bay Gang Shooting

Seven people including a 9-year-old child were shot in escalating gang violence in the northern areas of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said according to police information, at around 20:45 on Saturday night, a group of individuals were standing in front of a supermarket in Lee Samuels Drive in Extension 35.

"Three unknown men approached the group on foot and started shooting at them," she said.

Naidu said seven people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

"The case has been handed over to the provincial gang investigation unit, who are investigating cases of attempted murder," she said.

Cluster commander of the Mount Road Policing Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga, appealed to the communities to report the criminals.

"If communities protect criminals, more victims will suffer and this motivates them to repeating their activities.

"Information may be supplied anonymously and will be followed up immediately. Let us work together in making sure that these callous criminals remain behind bars so that the communities are and feel safe,' Siganga said.

Source: News24

