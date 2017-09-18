Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has hit at "scandalous" Denocratic Progressive Party (DPP) led administration, faulting corruption in the awarding of government contracts, which he said is segregating against competent contractors, and resulting in substandard works.

Chakwera said this on Saturday when he addressed a rally at Mtsiliza Primary School in Lilongwe City West Constituency where he drummed up support for Frank Zikaola for Mtsiliza Ward ahead of the October 17 by-elections.

"We must endeavour that everyone, and not only a few connected to those in power, live a good life. When problems come, they should not be for some people only. We must shoulder them together," said Chakwera.

Chakwere said corruption levels among DPP top officials have reached a critical stage .

"We demand to see justice in all the identified 'gates', abuses of government offices and see that the Constitution is adhered to with no one being above the law.

"Malawians lets demand not to be and remain the poorest of all nations, fellow Malawians we need to draw a line and say 'Enough is Enough'," said Chakwera.

The by-elections are expected to take place in Nsanje Lalanje, Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies and Mtsiliza, Ndirande Makata and Mayani North wards.