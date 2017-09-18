15 September 2017

Cameroon: CPJ to Release Report On Cameroon's Press Freedom Crackdown

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists will release its report, "Journalists Not Terrorists: In Cameroon, anti-terror legislation is used to silence critics and suppress dissent," on September 20.

Cameroonian authorities have used a broad anti-terror law, enacted in 2014, to arrest and threaten local journalists who report on the militant group Boko Haram or unrest in the country's English-speaking regions. Journalists arrested under the act, including Radio France Internationale broadcaster and CPJ International Press Freedom Award honoree Ahmed Abba, face military tribunal and harsh sentences. A presidential decree in August 2017 ended legal proceedings against at least four journalists, but the law remains in place. With elections due to take place next year, many of Cameroon's journalists say they are too scared to cover politics or sensitive issues.

