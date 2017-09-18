Kenya: William Ruto Urges Nasa to Follow Law in Quest for Reforms

Jubilee leaders Sunday asked the opposition to use constitutional means in their quest to push for changes at the electoral commission.

Deputy President William Ruto warned the Nasa leadership against calls for street protests to agitate for the sacking of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials and said the move by the opposition was an elaborate plan to push the country into chaos.

Speaking during a Jubilee party rally in Kasarani constituency in Nairobi a few hours after Mr Odinga led other Nasa principals in announcing the countrywide campaigns against the IEBC, Mr Ruto said Nasa leaders are aware that they will lose the October elections and were in panic.

The Deputy President, said that while it was within the right of Nasa to participate or withdraw from the October 17 elections, issuing threats of chaos and violence in the guise of pushing for electoral reforms in the country was unacceptable.

RULE OF LAW

"One person cannot dictate to us that there will be no elections in Kenya. As Jubilee, we are ready for the elections, same as the 19 million registered voters," he said at the Maji Mazuri grounds rally organised by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

"This is a country which is governed by the Constitution and the rule of law. Nobody, even my boss the President, is above the law. And nobody can dare threaten Kenyans. Any other unconstitutional means are unacceptable," added the DP.

Leaders present at the rally included Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale, Governor Sonko, Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja, MPs Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), Millicent Omanga (nominated), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South).

Nasa has called for the sacking of at least 12 officers of the IEBC, including Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba and two returning officers, who they say were responsible for irregularities that marred the August election.

ACCUSED IEBC

The opposition has also accused the IEBC of going to bed with the Jubilee government and failing to publish responses given by Mr Chiloba demanded by the commission's chairman Wafula Chebukati who was seeking clarification on alleged malpractices within the commission during the polls.

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula, during a press conference in Nairobi on Sunday, also took issue with an audit that IT firm, OT-Morpho, internally conducted and gave itself a clean bill of health over hacking claims, as only serving to cover up the rigging that took place within the commission.

But DP said the IEBC was the only constitutional body mandated by law to hold the elections, and as such, the boycott threats by Nasa were an indication of a coalition fearing defeat.

"In accordance with our Constitution, IEBC will prepare and oversee elections in October," said the DP.

HYPOCRISY

He accused Nasa of hypocrisy, saying their opposition to the October 17 date, was against the decision given by the Supreme Court, where they sought help to annul the August win by Jubilee.

"Because we respect the rule of law and believe in God, we will go for the repeat polls in October. Those who are complaining and telling us they are not ready for the elections are the same people that went to the courts to annul our win," said Mr Ruto.

Mr Sonko said Kenyans will not accept a government formed from boardroom negotiations.

"I want to tell them early enough that they should stop dreaming of a coalition government. Kenyans decided on August 8 and will decide again in October 17," said Mr Sonko.

Mr Duale said Jubilee was ready to swear in President Kenyatta for a second term if the opposition boycotts the polls.