Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia on Sunday accompanied armed police officers and ordered the arrest of National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers who were holding a meeting to demand arrears dating back to May 2017.

Chiumia went to Police to ask for officers to accompany her and arrest the NRB workers at Shoprite premises in Mzuzu, after she got wind of their meeting.

Police arrested 42 NRB workers but some were released and only 14 spent a night in custody.

Chiumia defended her orders for arrest, saying she had to act for fear of conduct that could have likely breached peace and she wanted to "protect government property."